CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s the perfect dessert for maple sugar season! Cathie Cappa, Owner & Chef of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen in West Springfield, showed us how to make Canadian Maple Pie.

Canadian Maple Pie

Ingredients:

1 and ½ cups pure maple syrup

1 cup heavy cream or coconut milk

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup cold water

1 9″ pre-baked pie shell

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the syrup and heavy cream/coconut milk.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and water.

Heat the maple mixture over medium to medium-high heat while whisking in the cornstarch liquid.

Bring this mixture to a boil and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Cook at a low boil being careful not to scorch the bottom. The mixture will thicken.

Pour into the pie shell and refrigerate until set. Store pie refrigerated.