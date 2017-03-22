An assortment of skewers for spring

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – They are perfect for the grill, or roasted! Cathie Cappa, Owner and Chef of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen in West Springfield, showed us how to make an assortment of skewers.

Veggie Kebabs

Marinade

1/3 c olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

5 medium cloves garlic minced

1/2 tsp salt

lots of freshly ground pepper

1/2 tsp marjoram or oregano

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp basil

a pinch or two of rosemary

1 Medium Eggplant cut in 1 1/2 inch cubes

about a dozen cherry tomatoes

about a dozen medium size mushrooms

1 or 2 bell peppers cut in 2 inch strips

1 medium onion cut into 1 1/2 inch wedges

1 1/2 lbs of tofu, cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes (pressed and drained well)

OPTIONAL ADDITIONS:

1 inch slices of corn on the cob, par boiled 5 minutes

1 1/2 inch chunks of potato or sweet potato, parboiled about 8 minutes

1 inch chunks of zucchini or summer squash

Prepare marinade in a long shallow baking dish.

Add all other ingredients and stir gently. Let marinate, stirring occasionally for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Arrange the marinated chunks of marinated veggies & tofu on 9 or 10 inch skewers. Grill over hot coals or broil, turning every few minutes. Baste one more time and serve over rice or pasta.

Skewers:

Bacon & Brussels Sprouts

1 pound bacon

2 pounds Brussels sprouts

1 teaspoon ghee or vegetable oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Cut each strip of bacon in half lengthwise. In a frying pan on medium heat, cook the bacon until it’s partially cooked but still soft and pliable. (If you overcook the bacon, it will be difficult to weave it onto the skewer.) Remove the bacon from the pan, and set it aside. Remove most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving just enough to coat it.

Cut the Brussels sprouts in half lengthwise. Add the sprouts, ghee, garlic powder, and sea salt to the frying pan. Sauté on medium heat until the sprouts are tender and browned.

Preheat the oven to 375ºF.

Assemble the skewers by threading 1 end of the bacon onto the end of a skewer. Add a brussels sprout slice, and weave the bacon around the sprout and back through the skewer, creating a wave pattern between the sprouts. Move the bacon and the sprout down the skewer, and repeat this process 2-3 more times for each skewer.

Bake the skewers in a baking pan for 5-10 minutes, or until the bacon is fully cooked.

Polenta, Veggie Halloumi Cheese Kebab

1 (8-ounce) package Baby Bella mushrooms

1/4 cup Basil, fresh

1 tsp Lemon, zest

2 Red bell peppers, medium

1 Red onion, medium

1 tbsp Lemon juice

1 18-ounce) tube Polenta, prepared

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

1 cup Greek yogurt, plain

1 (7- to 8-ounce) package Halloumi cheese

Cut the polenta into roughly 1-inch chunks. Cut the halloumi into about 3/4-inch chunks. Slice the onion and peppers into roughly 3/4- to 1-inch pieces. Slice the mushrooms in half. Alternating between the polenta, cheese and veggies, thread all the components onto skewers until full. Brush the skewers all over with olive oil, then sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat a griddle or indoor grill pan over medium/medium-high heat. Mist generously with olive oil or nonstick cooking spray. Place the kabobs on the heated pan and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes, rotating every few minutes, until the veggies are crisp tender and charred.

For the sauce:

In a small bowl, mix together all the ingredients for the sauce. Serve with the kabobs on the side for dipping.

S’mores Skewers

1/4 cup melting chocolate

1 tsp oil

12-15 large marshmallows

12-15 strawberries, de-stemmed

1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

In a bowl add the melting chocolate and oil. Microwave for 30 seconds. Mix well and set aside.

On a baking sheet arrange the marshmallows. With a cooking torch brown the surfaces for a s’mores look.

With short skewers assemble the burnt marshmallow followed by a de-stemmed strawberry. Dip the strawberry into the melted chocolate, then dip into the graham crumbs. Repeat until finished.

Allow to set on a plate.