7-alarm fire in eastern Massachusetts

ROCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews worked to put out a 7-alarm fire in the City of Rockland Wednesday morning.

According to NBC Boston, the fire is located in the area of 65 Park Street, which is an abandoned factory. NBC Boston also reports that nearby homes were evacuated and that there is a 2 hour delay at the Rockland Public Schools. No injuries were reported.

