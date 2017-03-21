West Springfield Police seized 150+ bags of heroin, suspect arrested

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in West Springfield early Monday morning, after police allegedly caught him with more than 150 bags of heroin.

According to West Springfield Police Department’s official Facebook page, Angel William Rivera, of Holyoke, is being charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A substance.

West Springfield police say Rivera allegedly had 155 bags of heroin on him marked “Red Bottom” and “Made in Mexico.”

Police said in the post that the arrest came after an investigation into Rivera and another man walking in the area of Capital Drive with a baseball bat.