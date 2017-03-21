UMass chooses new basketball coach to replace Derek Kellogg

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass has a new basketball coach. UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford named Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey as the new basketball head coach for the Minutemen. Kelsey replaces Derek Kellogg who was fired after losing in the Atlantic Ten Tournament in March.

Kelsey comes from Winthrop University in South Carolina where he led that program to the NCAA Tournament this season. Winthrop lost to Butler in the first round. Kelsey compiled a 102-59 record at Winthrop in five seasons. Prior to that Kelsey was an assistant coach at Xavier. Kelsey is also a Xavier alum. Before that, Kelsey was an assistant at Wake Forest.

Kelsey takes over a Minutemen squad that finished 12th out of 14 teams in the conference. Since 1998, UMass has only made the NCAA Tournament once when they lost in the first round in 2014.