Transgender volleyball player eyes 2020 Olympics

KHNL's Ashley Nagaoka Published:
As sports organizations around the world continue to update their guidelines to make it easier for transgender athletes to compete it's becoming a controversial topic in the volleyball community.

(KHNL) As sports organizations around the world continue to update their guidelines to make it easier for transgender athletes to compete with the gender they choose it’s becoming a controversial topic in Hawaii’s volleyball community.

“It’s a touchy subject because volleyball is a main sport here,” says Tia Thompson, a transgender athlete.

Born a male, Thompson knew at an early age something wasn’t right. She says she only hung out with girls and liked girl things.

“Because of my religious background with my dad’s side and my mom’s side, we didn’t speak of it, but we knew. As soon as I turned 18 and I moved out, I started transitioning and started taking hormones,” Thompson says.

The now 32-year old says volleyball has been the constant in a life full of changes. In January, she was just approved by USA Volleyball to compete as a woman. Before that, she was required to play in the men’s division at all USAV sanctioned events.

USAV requires transgender women to undergo hormone replacement therapy consistently for at least one year — with proper documentation — and they also have to change their identification, like passports and birth certificates, to female. Before, some organizations, including the Olympics, would require trans athletes to have sex reassignment surgery.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2moCv7T

