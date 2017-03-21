Toddler fires gun outside school

(WESH) – A Deltona, Florida woman was arrested Monday after a 3-year-old boy got hold of her loaded gun and pulled the trigger outside of a school, authorities said.

Abbie Moldonado, 30, was arrested on a felony charge of child neglect after reporting the incident to school officials.

“Put this child in harm’s way, put everyone else in the immediate vicinity in harm’s way. It absolutely could have been a tragedy,” said Gary Davidson of the Volusia County Sheriff’s office.

While the bullet broke the window of the car and lodged its self into the door, no one was hurt in the incident.



