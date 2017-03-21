This year’s Westfield International Air Show lineup

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re still about five months away from the Westfield International Air Show at Barnes Air National Guard base, but we now know who you can expect to see in the air this year.

One act fans are most looking forward to are the headliners of the show, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds team is made up of F-16 fighter jets that fly in close proximity, with their wing tips just a few feet apart.

Earlier this year, the Thunderbirds visited Barnes ANGB for a site survey ahead of the airshow.

Spectators at this year’s air show can also expect to see the Geico Skytypers, a team of six pilots who work together to create aerial smoke messages in the sky. For the first time ever in western Massachusetts, spectators will be able to see the Third Strike Wingwalking act, which involves a woman walking on a jet-propelled aircraft whiles it’s in flight.

Other aerial performances include the Acemaker T-33, the Alabama Boys, WWII aircraft, the Black Daggers U.S. Army Parachute Team, Jason Flood Solo Aerobatics, P-51 Mustang, WWI fighter demo, an AT-28 tactical demo, and a C-17 demo.

The Westfield International Air Show is scheduled for August 12 and 13.