The best & worst produce for pesticide residue

(CNN) – Pesticides are widely used in agriculture. They can help control pests from weeds to insects to bacteria. However, pesticides can also potentially be toxic to humans, according to the World Health Organization and they can leave a residue on our favorite fruits and vegetables.

A recent report says that many of our favorite fruits and vegetables show traces of pesticide residue. The annual survey was conducted by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

Their report, the EWG’s 2017 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce says nearly 70% of samples of 48 conventionally-grown agricultural products show traces of pesticide contamination. The good news is, that’s 6.6% less than last year.

Strawberries topped this year’s list with the highest amounts of residue. Samples of the popular fruit tested positive for at least 20 different pesticides.

Spinach is in the number two spot. The report says spinach has twice as much pesticide by weight as any other crop. Rounding out the top five are nectarines, apples, and peaches.

The produce with the least pesticide residue; sweet corn, avocados, pineapples, cabbage, and onions. The food and drug administration says all produce should be washed thoroughly under running water, even if you don’t plan on eating the skin.