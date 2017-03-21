Thousands of disabled animals moving freely again thanks to local business

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Dogs and other disabled animals are getting the help they need in Shelburne Falls. Eddie’s Wheels for Pets builds custom-made wheelchairs for dogs and other pets with disabilities.

It all started 28 years ago, after Eddie and Leslie’s dog became paralyzed. “Never expected it to be this. We have 17 employees, we average 45 carts a week and 90 carts all the time,” said Lisa Grinnell, co-owner of Eddie’s Wheel for Pets.

The business has helped more than 20,000 animals all over the world and they’ve been doing it for more than 20 years. Every cart is custom built and designed specifically for the disabled animal.

“We make everything here so we keep costs down, we are actually competitive with some of other carts that are mass produced,” said Ed Grinnell,co-owner of Eddie’s Wheels for Pets.

Eddie and Leslie brought in daughter Chris to help dog clients with spinal cord injuries, and autoimmune spinal diseases. They’ve also helped sheep, goats, pigs, and alpacas.

Chris said,”You feel like you’re changing the world and you get to see really sad animals walk in and really happy animals walk out so at the end of the day you can’t feel about that.”

They’ve helped animals get mobile all over the world, including Japan, Dubai, Mexico, and many countries in Europe.