Students getting hands-on chance to learn money skills

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – High school students may not have to consider their household budget or worry about investments, but it won’t be long before they do. With that in mind, Greenfield Community College and UMass Five College Federal Credit Union are offering students at four local high schools a chance to learn about good financial decision-making hands-on.

They are hosting a “Reality Fair” Tuesday and Thursday. The fair works by putting the teens in a situation in which they have a career and must fulfill their needs through a monthly budget. They also have to put money away for retirement. After they are done with a series of exercises, their choices are evaluated by a financial counselor.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli is taking a look at how this program works, and seeing how it is helping students learn these important lessons, which they may not learn in the classroom.