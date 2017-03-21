Springfield motorcycle crash victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Indian Orchard resident has been identified as the man killed late Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield.

According to Massachusetts State Police news release sent to 22News, 34-year-old Erick Aponte died after the motorcycle he was riding struck a guard rail.

State police say that Aponte was riding westbound on I-291 with a friend, a 29 year-old man from Holyoke, who was in a separate motorcycle. For some reason, Aponte lost control of his 2012 Honda CBR, going off the right side of the road and striking the guardrail just before Exit 3. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Aponte’s friend was taken to Baystate to be evaluated for emotional stress and difficulty breathing.

State police are still looking into just what led up to the crash. At this point, troopers say that it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident.