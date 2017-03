SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – There is another delay in a planned Southwick construction project.

Baltazar Contractors of Ludlow will begin the $3.7 million project along Route 57 (Feeding Hills Rd.) next week. They will improve several key intersections along the roadway in Southwick.

It is not the first delay in the project; it was originally put on hold due to last week’s major snowstorm.

The intersection improvement program is expected to be completed by October.