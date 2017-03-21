Republicans wrestle with health care bill

(NBC News) – President Trump made a sales call to Capitol Hill Tuesday, joining fellow Republicans as they search for common ground on the controversial GOP measure to replace Obamacare.

“We had a great meeting. I think we’re going to get a winner vote,” Mr. Trump said afterward.

“The message was if we don’t get this done, we’re going to lose the House and the Senate next year. He was that blunt,” New York’s Rep. Chris Collins said afterward.

Overnight Republican leaders made changes to the bill, include ending Obamacare taxes this year instead of next and giving states more flexibility on how they administer Medicaid funds.

Republicans are hopeful the moves will shore-up support from conservatives and moderates who’ve voiced reservations about the bill.