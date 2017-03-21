Recap: Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The head of the FBI confirmed for the first time on Monday that they’ve been investigating the Trump campaign’s connection to Russia since last summer.

FBI Director James Comey confirmed the investigation during a dramatic hearing with the House Intelligence Committee on Monday. He said that the FBI is looking into whether former Trump aides had worked with Russian leaders to try and sway the presidential election. What he didn’t say, was how long the investigation would take or whether they have evidence to prove it.

Comey testified for five hours before the House Intelligence Committee Monday, along with National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers.

Comey said Russia did not want Hillary Clinton to be president. He said he wished he had been more aggressive in warning the Democratic National Committee that they may have been targeted by Russian hackers.

Comey wouldn’t release any specific information on the investigation, and refused to tell the committee whether the FBI had found any evidence to prove the allegations.

Republicans reacted to Comey’s testimony, insisting that Russian hacking didn’t change the vote count, or influence the results of the election.

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes: Do you have any evidence that Russia cyber actors changed the vote tallies in the state of Michigan?

Adm. Mike Rogers: No I do not, but I would highlight we are a foreign intelligence organization, not a domestic intelligence organization.

The White House has started to distance itself from two former Trump aides who have been questioned about their foreign contacts.

As for the investigation, Comey wouldn’t say how long it would take the FBI to decide whether a crime has been committed.