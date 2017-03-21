North Korean video shows U.S. carrier in flames

(CNN) – Kim Jong Un has a million-man army, but he clearly feels threatened by the U.S., and the military strength America is showing in joint exercises with South Korea, taking place right now.

Kim seems determined to counter that threat.

Through his propaganda arm, North Korea’s combative young dictator ramped-up his threats against America. With martial music and a breathless female narrator, a new video from Kim Jong Un’s regime showed a fictional image of a U.S. aircraft carrier getting blown up.

The narrator called the carrier “pathetic,” and said it “would die with a dagger in its neck.” The narrator called the plane a “moth” that would “fall by getting hit by rain of fire.”

The narrator referred to joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises, now being conducted. She called America a ‘warmonger.’

Kim’s regime views those drills as rehearsals for an invasion of North Korea.

The video also comes just after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited the region, and said the Trump administration would consider a pre-emptive military strike on North Korea, if the threat from Kim were elevated.

The video also comes on the heels of recent missile and rocket-engine tests by the North Koreans.

U.S. military intelligence officials did not comment on this theatrical threat from Kim.

In recent months, his regime has released propaganda videos showing North Korean commandos assaulting the South Korean president’s official residence, the Blue House.

One chilling video depicted a nuclear explosion on the Washington Mall. Analysts say these releases are also meant as a signal to North Korean citizens.

One analyst warned that North Korea may be getting close to a point where these propaganda videos are not just ‘rhetoric.’ That will come, he said, if North Korea successfully tests an intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach the U.S., which they could be close to doing.

At that point, this expert said, any video from Kim wouldn’t be just propaganda. It would be a direct threat to America.