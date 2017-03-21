New mentorship program for those battling cancer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you or someone you know is battling cancer, they don’t have to do it alone. The non-profit Survivor Journeys, founded by Dr. Jay Burton, is launching a new mentorship program to provide those struggling with the support they need.

It’s a one-on-one program that provides the emotional and social support patients can’t get inside the hospital room. It also helps cancer survivors give back. “The person who does the mentoring gets a whole lot of out this, as well as the person who’s being mentored,” said Dr. Burton.

Mentorships also provide an option for someone who might not feel comfortable in a support group setting, which Survivor Journeys also offers.

Dr. Burton is launching his mentorship program on March 25th with a free breakfast at Baystate Medical Center. For information about participating in the program, Click Here.