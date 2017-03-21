Naked man shot by police was holding caulking gun

(CNN/KRON) – Authorities are learning more about an officer-involved shooting in San Jose, California. Police were called to a street in San Jose on Friday about a naked man acting erratically.

Officials said when the officers arrived, the man got into a pickup truck and hit a patrol vehicle and a parked car. He then reportedly led police on a chase, hitting other vehicles before stopping.

As they tried to arrest the man, police said the suspect appeared to aim a weapon at them and they shot him. The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The investigation into the shooting has since revealed the man didn’t have a real gun, but a caulking gun.

The three police officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.