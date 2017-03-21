Motorcycle crashed near intersection in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There have now been two motorcycle crashes in each of the first two days of spring in western Massachusetts.

A motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Center Street and Higher Brook Drive in Ludlow at around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

An ambulance passed the 22News vehicle as it arrived at the accident site. A tow truck was lifting a motorcycle onto a flatbed.

Ludlow Police were too busy to provide any information about injuries or whether any other vehicles were involved. There were no road closures associated with this accident.

Just one day before, a Springfield man lost his life when his motorcycle hit a guard rail at the Exit 3 off-ramp on I-291 Westbound in Springfield.

