Mohegan Sun to expand with new $80M expo center

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WWLP) – While they work to bring a third casino to Connecticut, the Mohegan Tribe is getting ready to expand their existing casino resort in southeastern Connecticut. The tribe has plans to build a new 131,000 square-foot expo center, at a cost of $80 million.

The Mohegan Sun Expo Center is expected to be finished by the summer of next year, just in time for the Barrett-Jackson car collector auction.

The official plan for the new expo center will be unveiled on Thursday during a news conference at Mohegan Sun.

The Mohegan Tribe is working with the operators of the state’s other casino, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, to convince state lawmakers to approve a jointly-run casino proposed for East Windsor. That facility is designed to compete with MGM’s resort-casino, which is currently under construction in Springfield.