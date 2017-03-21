CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – A twist on fish that’s perfect for a Lenten meal! Chef Bill Collins from chefbill.com showed us how to make Mediterranean Fish Roll-ups.

Mediterranean Fish Roll-ups

chefbill.com

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 28 oz can whole or diced tomatoes

¼ cup white wine

6 oz tomato paste

1/3 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1 tablespoon dried basil

¼ cup tablespoons parmesan cheese (or to taste)

1 ½ pounds sole, flounder, or skate, skin removed and sliced in half, lengthwise

1. In a large heated skillet, over a medium heat, add the olive oil and onion, and sauté until the onions and starting to cook through, approximately 10 minutes. Add the garlic, and sauté for another 30 seconds, or until the garlic becomes fragrant.

2. Add the tomatoes, wine, olives, and tomato paste. Simmer for 15-30 minutes. The longer, the better. Add the basil, and simmer for 5 more minutes.

3. While the sauce is simmering, create small rolled-up bundles with the fish, rolled lengthwise. Set aside.

4. Add the parmesan, and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.

5. With the sauce at a simmer, add the fish to the sauce, and cover the pan. Simmer until the fish is cooked through, approximately 3-5 minutes.

Makes 4-6 servings