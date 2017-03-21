Massive fire destroys apartments

(KSHB) Fire officials in Overland Park, Kansas say they don’t believe arson is to blame for the massive fire that damaged 17 homes and buildings Monday.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the fire.

Mike Oliver first realized the fire was happening when his wife ran inside his home.

“I come out and I look and there’s just flames, nothing but flames,” he explained. “It was just raining fire, embers, and ashes basically.”

Within moments, Oliver took off down his street to see if anyone needed assistance.

“I immediately started going door to door asking people if anybody is in the house,” he said. “It looked like the whole neighborhood basically was going to catch on fire.”

Some of the homes that Oliver stopped by were on fire at the time he ran in to help.

“There was one that was caught on fire and the lady went back in to get her cat and then her cat got away from her. So I went back in there,” he said.

