I-91 reconstruction project is ahead of schedule

The deadline is August of 2018

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Interstate 91 reconstruction project in Springfield is going to be finished three months ahead of schedule.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News drivers will have full use of the highway in May of 2018. The deadline is August of 2018.

After May, there will still be some minor cosmetic work, but nothing that should severely impact your travel.

22News will continue to cover the construction progress and bring you the latest updates.

Continuing Coverage: I-91 Reconstruction News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s