I-91 reconstruction project is ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Interstate 91 reconstruction project in Springfield is going to be finished three months ahead of schedule.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News drivers will have full use of the highway in May of 2018. The deadline is August of 2018.

After May, there will still be some minor cosmetic work, but nothing that should severely impact your travel.

22News will continue to cover the construction progress and bring you the latest updates.