Governor Baker: Congressional delegation must fight for health law

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is urging the state’s congressional delegation to fight a Republican-backed health care bill that he says could undermine Massachusetts’ efforts to maintain its highest-in-the-nation rate of insured residents.

The Republican governor is including his concerns in a letter he’s planning to send to the all-Democratic delegation Tuesday. Baker also will outline potential federal revenue losses for Massachusetts if the bill becomes law.

The U.S. House is scheduled to debate and vote on the bill Thursday.

Baker says he’s concerned the proposal could chip away at the ability of Massachusetts to continue providing near-universal coverage.

The Massachusetts delegation doesn’t need much convincing. Members have called the bill “heartless,” ”irresponsible” and “an act of malice.”

Baker says he hopes to work with the Trump administration to improve the plan.