Gov. Baker urges Congressional delegation to fight for health care law

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congress is expected to vote on whether to replace Obamacare with a Republican-backed health care bill this week, but the bill is already facing resistance from lawmakers in Congress, and here in Massachusetts.

Governor Baker us urging our Congressional leaders to fight back against the GOP-backed health care bill, known as, “The American Health Care Plan.” The American Health Care Plan would ultimately replace the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” which was signed into law in 2010.

Baker said he’s concerned the bill could undermine Massachusetts’ efforts to maintain its highest-in-the-nation rate of insured residents.

The Governor said he’ll outline his concerns in a letter to the Massachusetts delegation on Tuesday. The letter will break down the impact the bill could have on Massachusetts, including potential cuts to MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program.

Baker has warned that federal Medicaid funding is critical to keeping residents in Massachusetts insured.

His concerns follow a report that the non-partisan, Congressional Budget Office, released earlier this week. According to that report, 14-million Americans would lose coverage next year, and 24-million could lose coverage by 2026.

Baker said he hopes to work with the Trump administration to improve the plan.