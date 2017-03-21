Free financial help offered at new Thrive Center in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley opened its 4th Thrive Center in western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The center is housed at the Episcopal Church on Court Street in Westfield. Thrive Center offers free financial help to members of the community.

The United Way’s Director of Community Impact, Jennifer Kinsman, told 22News some of the services the Thrive Center offers; “It’s a one-step financial success center for all the community residents, where we help people learn how to do their household budgets, establish responsible banking accounts, and work with what they have as assets and start to build those assets.”

Some of the other services the Thrive Center offers include financial-coaching sessions, money-skills classes, personal-budgeting help, workforce-development training, and free tax preparation.