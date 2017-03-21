Finalizing the health care bill

(NBC News) – Congress is putting the final touches on the Republican health plan up for a vote this week…

As the Trump White House reacts to the FBI Director’s public testimony refuting the President’s claim that his phones were tapped.

President Trump is back this morning from Kentucky where he assured Americans the Republican health plan moves forward when the house votes Thursday. “This is our long awaited chance to finally get rid of Obamacare,” said President Donald Trump

The revised plan would end Obamacare taxes this year

Require most Medicaid recipients to work

And delay action on baby boomers who could see premiums jump 700 percent. “We’re gonna negotiate and it’s gonna go to the Senate and it’s gonna go back and forth the end result is gonna be wonderful,” said President Donald Trump.

Not so wonderful – evidence supporting President Trump’s tweet that President Obama tapped his phones. “The department has no information that supports those tweets,” said FBI Director James Comey.

The White House says, it’s not over. “We are still at the beginning stage of a look at what kind of surveillance occurred and why,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The FBI Director also publicly confirms for the first time: they’re investigating ties between Russians trying to influence the election.

And the Trump campaign. “It would not only be a serious crime, it would also represent one of the most shocking betrayals of democracy in history.” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee.

The investigation could take years.

And we’ve learned Ivanka Trump is reportedly moving into the west wing.

No official position or salary, but her office will be just above her father’s.