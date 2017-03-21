Elderly housing resident charged with cocaine trafficking

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A 74-year-old Massachusetts man living in public housing for the elderly faces drug trafficking charges after police say they found cocaine in his unit valued at about $150,000.

Police say they found about 1,300 grams, or nearly three pounds, of cocaine at Pedro Rodriguez‘s Taunton apartment.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reports the unit is in a complex owned by the Taunton Housing Authority.

Police say they also found more than a pound of marijuana — roughly 450 grams — and an extensive coin collection. They say the coins were probably used to launder drug sales proceeds.

Rodriguez was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Rodriguez said he did not know what the cocaine was and was holding it for a friend.

Bail was set at $50,000.