Duck held in Greenfield police custody

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police took a wandering duck into custody Monday night.

According to Greenfield police, officers were called to the area of Pierce and Champman Streets just before 8:00 Monday night for a domestic duck in the roadway. Officers found the duck waddling down a sidewalk shortly after, and were unsuccessful in getting any information out of him or her.

The duck was transported to the station for booking after officers say they determined it continued to pose a danger to itself.

“Bail was not set,” Greenfield police wrote in a Facebook post. “The duck is still being held for safekeeping.”

If you have any information about the duck or its owners you are asked to call the Greenfield Police Department at 413-773-5411.