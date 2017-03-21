Dr. Phil – “The shocking story of one woman’s life in sex trafficking”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Kendall claims she was sold by her parents at birth to a powerful international sex trafficker.

She says when she wasn’t locked in a cage with other kidnapped children, she was flown all over the world on private planes, being sold to wealthy and powerful men.

Kendall says as she grew older, she would often escort these rich and prominent clients to black tie affairs and high profile sporting events.

From doctors and politicians to even law enforcement, Kendall says she was taught how to act and dress in order to never raise suspicion.

For the first time since her harrowing escape three years ago, Kendall tells her story and explains why she is still petrified that the boss of this operation, whom she calls “the man who owns her,” will find her and bring her back.

