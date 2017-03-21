Don’t fall victim to iTunes gift card scheme

Apple, Inc. is aware of the scheme

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Securities Division is warning residents, especially the elderly, of a telephone scheme involving iTunes gift cards.

In a release sent to 22News, the division says schemers are calling individuals claiming  they owe taxes, have an unpaid hospital bill, or that their Microsoft license key is about to expire. The caller then asks for payment in the form of iTunes gift cards, which in turn, they will sell or use for themselves.

The division is reminding you that a legitimate business will not request payments in the form of gift cards. It’s also reminded to never make any type of payment over the phone to a government agency or company you don’t recognize.

Apple, Inc. has also warned about the scheme on their website.

 

 

