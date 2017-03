CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – DKG is a professional honor society of key women educators from around the world. President Kathy Balakier and Chairwoman Claire Labonte visited the show to talk about the organization, and their 75th Birthday Celebration coming up!

DKG’s 75th Birthday Luncheon/Tea

April 1, 2017 12:00-3:00pm

Collegian Court, 89 Park Street Chicopee, MA

For more information, call them at (413) 531-6690 or click here.