Company, owner pay $150,000 for hiding campaign donations

BOSTON (AP) — A Brockton business owner and his construction company have paid $150,000 for disguising the true source of campaign contributions.

The Office of Campaign and Political Finance said Tuesday that J. Derenzo Companies gave at least $37,000 to employees and their family members to reimburse them for contributions they made to nine candidates, including Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick.

The contributions were reported as donations from the individuals, not the company. Campaign finance law prohibits disguising the true origin of a contribution, and bans any corporate contributions.

The company and its owner, David Howe, agreed to pay $125,000 to the state’s general fund to the settle the issue. Howe also contributed $25,000 to a charity of his choice with personal funds as part of the agreement.