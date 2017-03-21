Committee surveys interaction between Springfield Police & the community

Meetings will be held in each Ward throughout Springfield

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Community Relations Committee is surveying residents on their interactions with police.

The surveys ask questions about the types of contact residents have with police officers, how safe they feel in the city, and what types of issues or crimes concern them the most in their neighborhoods.

The committee will hold meetings in each Ward in Springfield so residents from every part of the city will have a chance to respond.

Committee member Matthew Forte told 22News, “As time goes by, as the committee progresses with strategies, we’ll give them a survey at that time too to see if attitudes or behaviors have changed.”

The committee said Tuesday night’s meeting was the first of its kind; rotating through each Ward in the city is a new concept. The group hopes to get a better sense of how police-community relations are doing by making the meetings more accessible to residents throughout Springfield.

A committee member said the survey is also an opportunity for residents to share what their police department is doing well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s