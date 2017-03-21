Check out the 2nd ‘FUNNY FUNdraiser’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Get ready to laugh your socks off for a good cause! Jeannine Pavlak and Kahntapaht Wilson from NEBA Works told us about the FUNraiser.

NEBA FUNNY FUNdraiser

Open to all

Friday, March 31st

6:30PM – 9:00PM

The Collegian Court

89 Park Street Chicopee

ABOUT THE EVENT:

On Friday, March 31st, New England Business Associates will be hosting our second annual FUNNY FUNdraiser! Dave Andrews will headline and MC the show, come watch this funny musician! Dave Andrews will perform his own special mix of music, humor, and nostalgia that’s guaranteed to keep you laughing! The opening act is Jay Sutay, he is a Pediatrician by day and a stand-up comedian by night! Dr. Sutay turns his experience about working with kids, being a doctor, and being a father of two into a hilarious comedy act. This event will be held at The Collegian Court, 89 Park St. Chicopee, MA 01013, on Friday March 31, 2017. The NEBA FUNNY FUNdraiser will start at 6:30p.m. Tickets are $39 per person and the event includes buffet style dinner, coffee, tea, desserts, and one complimentary beer, wine, or soft drink. There is also an opportunity to win prizes by entering our raffles, the winners will be drawn at the end of the show. All proceeds benefit the Division of Autism Spectrum Disorder Services program at New England Business Associates. With your support we will be able to increase referrals and training for people with Autism to better support this population.