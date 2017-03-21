Bomb fears behind new travel restrictions

(NBC News) – New travel restrictions have been announced for passengers flying to the United States from ten Middle East airports.

Under the new rules passengers will not be allowed to carry on any electronic device larger than a cell phone.

That means things like tablets, cameras, laptop computers, portable DVD players, e-readers and video games must be placed in checked baggage.

Medical devices will be permitted.

Senior U.S. officials say the new regulations are in response to continued concern that terror groups will try and smuggle explosives in an electronic device.

Airports in Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are affected.