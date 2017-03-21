Agawam makes changes to trash collection system

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting July 3rd, the Town of Agawam will have a new trash collection system. Each household will receive two new carts for free. They feature easy to push wheels and a handle.

If you have an overflow of trash, bags can be purchased at local retail stores.

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen told 22News, “We’ve been able to implement the program that I think not only will be cost effective, but also increase recycle, and reduce cost and make it easier for the citizens of our community.”

The new automated collection includes a single stream for recycling, meaning all of your recyclables go in one cart.

Agawam residents like John Langone said this new system is long overdue; “I personally have back issues, so they are on wheels. They are easy enough, at least they have covers keep the animals out of them.”

However, the larger 65 gallon bins do raise some concerns for the elderly. Agawam Resident Nancy Kingsbury said, “I think it’s a good idea, the only thing I feel is it’s not good for older people, the bins are too heavy.”

If you are a senior, you can exchange your larger cart for a smaller one. You just need to fill out a form at either the DPW or senior center.

When is the town changing to automated collection? The town will be switching from traditional trash barrels and manual trash collection — Agawam Police Dept (@AgawamPD) March 20, 2017