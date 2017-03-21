Activists gather in Dalton to protest natural gas pipelines

Kinder Morgan has plans for a $93 million "Connecticut Expansion Project"

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 500 Massachusetts business owners are calling on Governor Charlie Baker to withdraw his support for building natural gas pipelines in the state.

Environmental activists gathered at the Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton, Tuesday morning, to unveil their list of supporters for their renewable energy campaign.

Judy Eddy from the Berkshire Environmental Action Team told 22News natural gas is not needed in Massachusetts and taxpayers will not see the benefits of building a pipeline. “Why would citizens rate payers be paying to build a capital asset for a huge pipeline company from Texas Kinder Morgan when we don’t need the gas here in Massachusetts”

Currently, Kinder Morgan has plans for a $93 million “Connecticut Expansion Project,” which will construct new segments of pipeline next to existing pipeline.

