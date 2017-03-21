104th Fighter Wing conducting nighttime flights out of Barnes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who live near Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield may be hearing some additional jet noise at night over the next couple of evenings. That is because the 104th Fighter Wing is conducting nighttime training flights.

Lt. Col. Brenda Hendricksen, spokesperson for the 104th, told 22News that takeoffs and landings will be going on after dark from now until Thursday, with flights ending at about 9:00 P.M. each night.

Nighttime flights are part of the required training for F-15 Eagle pilots. The 104th Fighter Wing is responsible for responding to any airborne threats over the northeastern United States.

“Our Homeland Defense mission is a 24-hour mission, and as such we need to be trained and ready to respond both during the day, as well as during the night at a moment’s notice,” Maj. Brett Vanderpas of the 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group said.

Hendricksen says that they do not always have the ability to notify members of the public ahead of time about nighttime flights, but when they are able, they want to share as much information as possible.