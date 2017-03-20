Woman arrested after Springfield police found heroin, cocaine inside car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested early Monday morning after Springfield police officers allegedly found heroin, cocaine, and cash inside her car.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, two patrol officers were flagged down at 3:00 a.m. by a concerned citizen who told them it appeared a man and a women were arguing inside a car parked at the Citgo gas station on Locust Street.

Delaney said when officers got there, the woman, 27-year-old Carmen Aviles, appeared to be upset and refused to get out of the car to talk to police. He said the man burst out of the passengers side and ran toward the Mill River. Delaney said police followed, but lost sight of him after he allegedly jumped into the river, waded across to Locust Street, and got away.

Officers arrested Aviles after they allegedly found 62 grams of heroin,17 grams of cocaine, and $557 in cash inside the car.

She’s being charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and was scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday morning.

