What’s ahead for the Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearings

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was the first day of a three-day series of confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Over the next three days Gorsuch, who was nominated to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee for an intensive interview process, which lasts at least 12 hours each day.

The 49 year-old Gorsuch is a federal judge on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a conservative, who has worked in the Department of Justice before becoming a federal appeals judge.

University of Massachusetts Director of Legal Studies Paul Collins told 22News about what Gorsuch may be questioned on.

“I think you will see questions by senators about President Trump’s attacks on judges, and how Judge Gorsuch feels about that. I think you will have some questions about the immigration ban that is currently being considered,” Collins said.

Republican leaders overlooked President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, who the outgoing Democrat had nominated to fill Scalia’s seat.

The Senate will vote on Gorsuch’s nomination before leaving on April 8 for Easter recess. If Gorsuch is confirmed, he would take the bench in the last two weeks of the Supreme Court’s term.