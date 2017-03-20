What’s ahead for the Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearings

Three days of intensive hearings being held with Senate Judiciary Committee

Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, after President Donald Trump announced Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. During a decade on the federal appeals court in Denver, Gorsuch has raised concerns about intrusive government searches and seizures that he found to violate constitutional rights. He generally has ruled against defendants appealing their convictions and those who claim they received unfair trials. But he also has warned in writings and speeches about the danger of having too many criminal laws on the books. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was the first day of a three-day series of confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Over the next three days Gorsuch, who was nominated to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee for an intensive interview process, which lasts at least 12 hours each day.

The 49 year-old Gorsuch is a federal judge on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a conservative, who has worked in the Department of Justice before becoming a federal appeals judge.

University of Massachusetts Director of Legal Studies Paul Collins told 22News about what Gorsuch may be questioned on.

“I think you will see questions by senators about President Trump’s attacks on judges, and how Judge Gorsuch feels about that. I think you will have some questions about the immigration ban that is currently being considered,” Collins said.

Republican leaders overlooked President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, who the outgoing Democrat had nominated to fill Scalia’s seat.

The Senate will vote on Gorsuch’s nomination before leaving on April 8 for Easter recess. If Gorsuch is confirmed, he would take the bench in the last two weeks of the Supreme Court’s term.

