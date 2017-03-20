Trial for ex-Springfield officer postponed again

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trial for a former Springfield police officer accused of stealing nearly $400,000 in cash from the department’s evidence room has been postponed again.

A hearing had been scheduled Monday at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield for retired officer Kevin Burnham, but the defendant was not in court on Monday. Justice Richard Carey said that the case is being postponed due to a medical condition.

The trial had originally been scheduled to begin in December, but that was moved to March. Now, there is another hearing scheduled for April 10, with a new trial date of May 31.

A 43-year veteran officer, Burnham had served as the SPD’s narcotics evidence officer since 1984. In that capacity, he was in charge of storage and safekeeping of money and drug evidence. The Attorney General’s Office alleges that Burnham stole money that came from some 170 different drug cases, between December of 2009 and July of 2014.

At the time of his retirement, Burnham had been the longest-serving officer on the force in Springfield.

