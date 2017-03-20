Tractor trailer fires caused bad odor in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After tractor trailers caught fire on Sargent Street in Holyoke, Sunday night, residents told 22News a bad odor filled the air.

“I looked out the window, and it was a bowl of like black smoke. Real bad smelling,” said Hector Pagan, who added that the smell filled his apartment three minutes away from where the fire started, near the intersection of Sargent Street and Commercial Street. He said the smell stayed in the air until Monday morning.

The fire started around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night. Holyoke firefighters asked the Westover Air Reserve Base to bring in their foam truck because the fire was difficult to put out. The State Fire Marshal’s office said no one was hurt.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaias Cruz told 22News they believe the fire was intentionally set. He said the trailers were filled with Comcast television remotes when they caught fire. The stench of burning plastic spread to neighboring Chicopee.

The State Fire Marshal said they identified the truck’s owners and are working with the Holyoke Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire.