Three taken to hospital after crash on South Street in Holyoke

All taken to hospital with what police say were minor injuries

By Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) –  Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Holyoke overnight.

Holyoke Police Lt. David Usher told 22News a car drove through a stop sign and crashed into another car at the intersection of South Street and Chapin Street around 12:09 Monday morning.

Police had to use the jaws of life tool to remove the driver and passenger of one of the cars.

Usher said they were brought to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Holyoke Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the car that drove through the stop sign was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

