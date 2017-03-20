State police arrested 3 men allegedly attempting to bring heroin from CT to Maine

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested in Longmeadow after they allegedly attempted to bring heroin from Connecticut to Maine.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, Springfield Police stopped a Chevy Tracker for operating with an unreadable license plate on I-91 in Longmeadow on Friday.

The driver, a 31-year-old from Maine, and the two passengers, a 39-year-old from Springfield and a 26-year-old from Maine, were arrested after police searched their car and found a load of heroin.

The three men are facing numerous charges including trafficking in heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

The driver is also charged with driving without a license and not having a visible license plate. All three of the men were taken to the Springfield State Police Barracks, where they were booked and held on $25,000 bail each.