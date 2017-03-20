State legislative committee to hold first hearing on recreational marijuana laws

Possible changes to the law deal with tax rate on sales

By Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State legislature has created a committee that is responsible for vetting marijuana-related bills filed since recreational use became legal in Massachusetts.

The committee will hold their first public hearing Monday. Legislative leaders are looking to the committee to make revisions to the ballot law written by marijuana advocates and approved by Massachusetts voters in November.

Committee members say the hope to have completed changes to the ballot law by June.

Among the possible changes to the law is the tax rate on marijuana sales. The ballot law established a 3.75 percent tax rate on marijuana sales, on top of the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax. Cities or towns have the ability to add their own 2 percent tax as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s