State legislative committee to hold first hearing on recreational marijuana laws

BOSTON (WWLP) – State legislature has created a committee that is responsible for vetting marijuana-related bills filed since recreational use became legal in Massachusetts.

The committee will hold their first public hearing Monday. Legislative leaders are looking to the committee to make revisions to the ballot law written by marijuana advocates and approved by Massachusetts voters in November.

Committee members say the hope to have completed changes to the ballot law by June.

Among the possible changes to the law is the tax rate on marijuana sales. The ballot law established a 3.75 percent tax rate on marijuana sales, on top of the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax. Cities or towns have the ability to add their own 2 percent tax as well.