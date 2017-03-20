Springfield man arrested for allegedly shoplifting in CT

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Friday in connection to a shoplifting incident just over the state line in Suffield.

According to Suffield Police Captain Christopher McKee, their department put out an alert to surrounding police departments describing the suspect’s vehicle following an alleged shoplifting at the CVS store on Mountain Road. McKee said 23-year-old Ty Mann was later detained by Agawam police officers.

McKee said their investigation led them to arrest Mann for larceny in the sixth degree. He is due in Enfield Superior Court March 28.

Click here to view the location on your mobile device.