Springfield arson suspect to be arraigned Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of intentionally setting fires in Springfield is scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, 30-year-old Mardell Davis was arrested in connection to five fires that were set on Union, Hancock, and Andrews Streets last week.

Delaney said Davis became a suspect in the arson fires after police found video evidence and interviewed witnesses. He said Davis was arrested Friday on Williams Street in Springfield, after jumping over a barbed wire fence in an attempt to escape police.

Delaney said Davis later confessed to setting all five the fires while being questioned by police. He’s now facing five counts of arson in connection to those fires.

Davis is also wanted in Maryland, where he’s facing several charges including rape, sexual assault, and homicide.

