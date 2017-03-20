Springfield arson suspect to be arraigned Monday

Police say man confessed to setting fires in Springfield

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of intentionally setting fires in Springfield is scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, 30-year-old Mardell Davis was arrested in connection to five fires that were set on Union, Hancock, and Andrews Streets last week.

Suspect arrested in connection to Springfield arsons

Delaney said Davis became a suspect in the arson fires after police found video evidence and interviewed witnesses. He said Davis was arrested Friday on Williams Street in Springfield, after jumping over a barbed wire fence in an attempt to escape police.

Delaney said Davis later confessed to setting all five the fires while being questioned by police. He’s now facing five counts of arson in connection to those fires.

Davis is also wanted in Maryland, where he’s facing several charges including rape, sexual assault, and homicide.

Related:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s