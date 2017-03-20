Spring bridal and bridesmaids trends

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re getting married this spring, and need some inspiration, look no further! Beth Chapman, Stylist, Author and Owner of The White Dress By the Shore walked us through what’s trending for brides and bridesmaids.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s