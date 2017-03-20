Should lawmakers be able to change the state marijuana law?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers are meeting in Boston Monday to potentially make some revisions to the state’s current recreational marijuana law. The meeting is the first of four that a committee of legislators is having to discuss possible changes to the ballot law.

The committee is responsible for vetting any marijuana-related bills to come before the Legislature.

One of the most notable changes that could be made is the tax rate for marijuana sales. The ballot law established a 3.75% tax rate for marijuana on top of the state’s 6.25% tax. Cities and towns would also be able to add their own 2% sales tax. In the end, you are looking at weed being taxed anywhere between 10 and 12%, but lawmakers could make that number higher.

Some residents, such as Ira Roldan of Northampton, say that they do not think such a change would be fair.

“People voted for a certain tax. It should be kept that way, otherwise it’s unfair. Why are they (the legislators) asking their (the voters’) opinion if they’re going to disregard it?” Roldan said.

Since December, adults 21 or older can possess, use, and gift marijuana. Committee members hope to have made all their changes to the ballot law by June.

The next hearing will be on Monday, March 27 at 4:00 at the West Springfield High School auditorium.